Man arrested by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after surveillance leads to drug bust
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested on drug charges by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office's Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit on Friday following a traffic stop.
According to deputies, the sheriff's office received information about narcotics activity and a possible stolen vehicle at a residence on Springwood Avenue.
While conducting surveillance, authorities said several people were seen taking part in drug deals.
After three vehicles left the residence, deputies conducted traffic stops on all three vehicles, leading to the seizure og 1.22 ounces of fentanyl, 90 dosage units of oxycodone, 1.27 ounces of marijuana and two digital scales, as well as the arrest of 42-year-old Michael Bell.
Deputies allegedly found fentanyl and marijuana being concealed in Bell's underwear.
Bell was arrested on multiple drug charges, including obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, fentanyl and oxycodone.
