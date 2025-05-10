Man arrested after vehicle pursuit from Metairie to Ponchatoula; deputy fired shot at man

PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested after a pursuit that began in Metairie and ended on I-55 near Ponchatoula resulted in a deputy firing a shot at the suspect, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:40 a.m., a deputy saw a truck without a license plate in Metairie and attempted a traffic stop. Travis Umfrey, 44, exited the truck, yelled profanities at the deputy, disregarded instructions and then got back in his vehicle to drive away. The deputy deployed his department-issued conducted energy weapon at Umfrey but he was able to flee with an adult female passenger.

An assisting agency deployed spike strips on I-55, which disabled Umfrey's truck. Umfrey tried to grab one of the deputy's CEWs as they tried to arrest him, resulting in a deputy firing a shot from his service weapon at Umfrey and missing.

While being wrestled to the ground, Umfrey tried to arm himself by attempting to grab a knife clipped to his pants. Deputies were able to handcuff him and take him into custody.

Umfrey was booked for charges that include operating a motor vehicle while impaired, resisting an officer, simple kidnapping, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, attempted disarming of a peace officer, and resisting a police officer with force or violence.