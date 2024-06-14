95°
Man arrested after Thursday night shooting in Spanish Town left victim hospitalized
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man Friday for attempted murder he allegedly shot another man multiple times near a Spanish Town Road apartment complex.
Anthony Williams, 27, was booked by police for attempted second-degree murder for the Thursday night shooting.
According to police, Williams shot at the victim multiple times while the victim was leaving an apartment in Spanish Town. The victim then drove downtown to get away, BRPD added.
Once he was downtown, the victim flagged someone down for help on South River Road near the Old State Capitol around 8 p.m. The victim was brought to a hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
It is not currently known what led to the shooting.
