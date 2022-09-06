83°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10
PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a driver after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning.
Louisiana State Police said David Keyes, 23, was driving the stolen vehicle and taken into custody. Police were searching for the stolen vehicle when the pursuit started, and officers arrested Keyes near the Bluff Road overpass.
Police said Keyes had a warrant for his arrest in Mississippi at the time. He is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 LSU players limit social media presence after Tigers heartbreaking loss Sunday
-
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
-
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend
Sports Video
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1