Man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10

PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a driver after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police said David Keyes, 23, was driving the stolen vehicle and taken into custody. Police were searching for the stolen vehicle when the pursuit started, and officers arrested Keyes near the Bluff Road overpass.

Police said Keyes had a warrant for his arrest in Mississippi at the time. He is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.