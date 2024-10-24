84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after stabbing, altercation at Watson Walmart parking lot
WATSON - A 25-year-old man was arrested after an altercation and stabbing at a Walmart parking lot, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Trent Rottman, 25, was booked for aggravated second-degree battery.
LPSO said Wednesday night, Rottman and a 51-year-old were involved in a physical altercation in a Walmart parking lot. When police arrived, the 51-year-old was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen while Rottman suffered a laceration to the head.
The 51-year-old is still being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.
Trending News
Image provided by LPSO
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
-
'BRAVE Cave' fallout still happening, lawsuits stacking up
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7