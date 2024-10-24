84°
Man arrested after stabbing, altercation at Watson Walmart parking lot

By: Adam Burruss
WATSON - A 25-year-old man was arrested after an altercation and stabbing at a Walmart parking lot, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Trent Rottman, 25, was booked for aggravated second-degree battery.

LPSO said Wednesday night, Rottman and a 51-year-old were involved in a physical altercation in a Walmart parking lot. When police arrived, the 51-year-old was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen while Rottman suffered a laceration to the head.

The 51-year-old is still being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

