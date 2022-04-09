Man arrested after soliciting child porn in exchange for drugs, deputies say

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A man was arrested on a myriad of charges Saturday after soliciting child pornography from an underage victim in exchange for drugs.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old James Gregoire was arrested Saturday in Pierre Part. His arrest follows an investigation into his involvement in "numerous sex crimes upon a juvenile."

Investigators determined Gregoire used social media to request explicit content from the victim in exchange for narcotics. The sheriff's office confirmed that Gregoire did give the juvenile illegal drugs.

Gregoire is believed to have made additional sexual advances and offers to the juvenile that were declined, according to the sheriff's office.

In a search of Gregoire's home, deputies found "various illegal drugs" and issued multiple warrants for Gregoire's arrest.

Saturday, Gregoire was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

computer-aided solicitation of a minor - felony

contributing to the delinquency of juveniles - felony

distribution of marijuana

distribution of methamphetamine

misdemeanor sexual battery

attempted possession of pornography involving juveniles

solicitation of prostitution - felony

The sheriff's office reported that Gregoire was also previously charged with the following: