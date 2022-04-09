73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after soliciting child porn in exchange for drugs, deputies say

1 hour 47 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, April 09 2022 Apr 9, 2022 April 09, 2022 4:01 PM April 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A man was arrested on a myriad of charges Saturday after soliciting child pornography from an underage victim in exchange for drugs.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old James Gregoire was arrested Saturday in Pierre Part. His arrest follows an investigation into his involvement in "numerous sex crimes upon a juvenile."

Investigators determined Gregoire used social media to request explicit content from the victim in exchange for narcotics. The sheriff's office confirmed that Gregoire did give the juvenile illegal drugs.

Gregoire is believed to have made additional sexual advances and offers to the juvenile that were declined, according to the sheriff's office.

In a search of Gregoire's home, deputies found "various illegal drugs" and issued multiple warrants for Gregoire's arrest.

Saturday, Gregoire was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

  • computer-aided solicitation of a minor - felony
  • contributing to the delinquency of juveniles - felony
  • distribution of marijuana
  • distribution of methamphetamine
  • misdemeanor sexual battery
  • attempted possession of pornography involving juveniles
  • solicitation of prostitution - felony

The sheriff's office reported that Gregoire was also previously charged with the following:

Trending News

  • possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of Xanax - felony
  • possession of methamphetamine - felony
  • possession of marijuana - first offense
  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days