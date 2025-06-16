Man arrested after shooting on Boulevard de Province on Sunday night

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after a shooting on Boulevard de Province on Sunday evening left one person injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrived at the home to find a victim in serious condition but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the victim and the alleged suspect, 21-year-old Delvin Brown, got into an argument that escalated into the shooting.

Brown was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.