Man arrested after repair shop finds porn involving children, animals on his computer

TERREBONNE PARISH - Police arrested a man for pornography-related charges after a business found "disturbing files" on a computer it was repairing.

The business was the first to call the police on Sep. 5, saying that a computer that a man had dropped off had several pornographic videos involving children under 13 and several more videos of sexual activity with animals.

Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office contacted the man who dropped the computer off at the business, who said the computer was not his and he had dropped it off for Kirk Bonvillian Sr., 72.

Detectives questioned Bonvillian who did not deny ownership of the files but said he had gotten them "while working overseas."

Bonvillian was arrested on 15 counts of child pornography, 15 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under 13, and 81 counts of crimes against nature by solicitation.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.