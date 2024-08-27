Man arrested after police seize over six pounds of cocaine, almost two pounds of meth

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after being identified as a large scale drug trafficker operating from Houston to Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

EBRSO said they did search warrants on three residences used by Jose Carlos Miranda-Morales, 35, and seized 6.6 pounds of cocaine, 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana among other items.

Morales was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine as well as possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine alongside possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of a meth conversion lab.

A detainer was placed on Morales by U.S. Border Patrol due to him not being in the United States legally.