Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning. 

On Thursday, the department said 42-year-old Marcus Green was captured and booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing. 

