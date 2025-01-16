Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.

On Thursday, the department said 42-year-old Marcus Green was captured and booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing.