Man arrested after over 100 images of child pornography found on his computer

BATON ROUGE- One man is in jail after authorities found over 100 images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

According to police, 35-year-old Byron Smith downloaded inappropriate images and videos of young girls between ages 3 and 6 years old being orally and vaginally raped. There were also images of young girls posing in a sexual manner with their vaginal areas in clear focus.

Authorities were able to identify Smith by tracking his computer's IP address and linking it to his Social media accounts.

Smith was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge parish prison on Pornography involving juveniles.