Man arrested after leading deputies on chase across I-10 near Port Allen
PORT ALLEN — A man was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and aggravated assault, after leading deputies on a pursuit across Interstate 10 near Port Allen Tuesday morning.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Levi St. Cyr, 29, of Baton Rouge, was also arrested on aggravated obstruction of a highway and attempted carjacking.
Before the pursuit, St. Cyr argued with a cashier at a gas station on Lobdell Highway, deputies said. When authorities arrived, St. Cyr ran across I-10. During the chase, he attempted to get into a vehicle traveling on I-10, leading to the attempted carjacking accusation.
Deputies arrested him without further incident, and later discovered he had an active warrant seeking his arrest.
