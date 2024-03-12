74°
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase across I-10 near Port Allen

Tuesday, March 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Phoenix Plum

PORT ALLEN — A man was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and aggravated assault, after leading deputies on a pursuit across Interstate 10 near Port Allen Tuesday morning. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Levi St. Cyr, 29, of Baton Rouge, was also arrested on aggravated obstruction of a highway and attempted carjacking.

Before the pursuit, St. Cyr argued with a cashier at a gas station on Lobdell Highway, deputies said. When authorities arrived, St. Cyr ran across I-10. During the chase, he attempted to get into a vehicle traveling on I-10, leading to the attempted carjacking accusation.

Deputies arrested him without further incident, and later discovered he had an active warrant seeking his arrest.

