Man arrested after girl reveals years of sexual abuse to out-of-state social worker

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a call from authorities in Nevada led to the arrest of a Louisiana man on rape allegations dating back years.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Xavier Lee, 32, was booked Monday on charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery.

Investigators were tipped off after receiving a call from a social worker in Reno, Nevada. The tip said a 16-year-old girl had revealed she was sexually abused on numerous occasions when she lived in Louisiana.

The teen said she was assaulted by "several" different people and specifically named Lee as one of the culprits. The victim was unable to remember just how many times she was assaulted but told investigators "it was a lot."

She added that she had tried fighting him off but was unable to because he was much bigger than her at the time.

Lee is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.