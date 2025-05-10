Man arrested after Friday night shooting at Doyle High baseball field in Livingston

LIVINGSTON - An arrest has been made after one person was shot and killed at the Doyle High School baseball park on Texas Street and South Range Road Friday night.

Officials say Evan Lynch, 23, was shot in the chest.

Emergency officials arrived around 9:15 p.m. after dispatch received a call that a man was shot in the chest and was having difficulty breathing.

Dispatchers determined that the vehicle the call came from was traveling East on Texas Street.

A Livingston Police Department Patrol Officer with the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office was able to locate the caller off Red Oak Road near Texas Street, where they found the victim in the vehicle with a single gun shot wound to the chest.

Officers detained the driver and passenger in the vehicle for questioning. Brandon Soileau, 19, was identified as the driver.

It was determined that the shooting happened at the Doyle High School baseball field.

The victim died from his injuries in the hospital.

Soileau was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and faces charges of 1st degree murder, aggravated burglary, obstruction of justice and tampering with surveillance.