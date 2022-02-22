72°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested after exposing himself to teenage girl walking to school
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl while she was walking to school Tuesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Jakobi Givens pulled over to ask the girl if she wanted money in exchange for sexual favors.
The victim told officers when she said no, Givens exposed himself.
Trending News
Givens was booked on charges of obscenity and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As tensions continue to escalate in Ukraine, Baker native at center of...
-
Business owner frustrated after learning DOT closed his business main entrance
-
Government Street medians continuously damaged by distracted drivers
-
Alleged ringleader behind catalytic converter heists had thieves targeting cars across Baton...
-
Couples line up to get married on 2-22-22
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...