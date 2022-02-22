Man arrested after exposing himself to teenage girl walking to school

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl while she was walking to school Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Jakobi Givens pulled over to ask the girl if she wanted money in exchange for sexual favors.

The victim told officers when she said no, Givens exposed himself.

Givens was booked on charges of obscenity and indecent behavior with a juvenile.