Man arrested after BRPD seizes marijuana, oxycodone pills from residence

2 hours 13 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jayda Morris

BATON ROUGE — Officers arrested an accused drug dealer Monday at a home on Bellhaven Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers started doing surveillance on the home on Feb. 6. BRPD's Special Response Team went into the house and found nine pounds of weed, sandwich bags, a digital scale, multiple oxycodone-acetaminophen pills and an AR-15 pistol.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kenzie Rick for possession of Schedule V and Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile. 

