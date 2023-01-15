Man arrested after being rescued from tree along interstate in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man running from police was arrested Sunday after authorities found him sitting in a tree along the interstate.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was spotted up in a tree off the side of I-310 in St. Rose, trying to flag down drivers. He told a witness that he had been running from police.

Deputies discovered the man had "fled from a local agency" Saturday in a vehicle that he later abandoned on I-310.

Crews with the St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department worked to get him down from the tree, and medical responders checked him for injuries before he was taken into custody.

The suspect's identity and his charges were not released.