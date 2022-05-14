Man arrested after allegedly setting hotel room on fire on N. Harrell's Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting a hotel room on fire on N. Harrell's Ferry Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Lorenzo Coleman was occupying a room at the Woodspring Hotel on N. Harrell's Ferry Rd. Coleman allegedly placed trash on a cook top burner and left it to burn. The hotel had 92 rooms occupied at the time of fire.

Coleman later returned to the hotel and attempted to gain entry back into the room, where he was identified by hotel staff and taken into police custody.

Coleman was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson and fugitive from justice.