Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself at Covington store

COVINGTON - A man was arrested Thursday after police spent weeks looking for a person who exposed himself to a cashier in St. Tammany Parish.

The Covington Police Department said Bryan Paul Guillerman was booked on an obscenity charge related to the incident at a Big Lots on US 190. According to police, Guillerman walked up to a cashier with his genitals exposed and tried to pay for a drink.

Officers first began investigating the crime May 17 and shared surveillance images from the store in hope of identifying a suspect. The department later issued an arrest warrant for Guillerman, who turned himself in Thursday morning.

Guillerman is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.