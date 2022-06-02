Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself at Covington store

89°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - A man was arrested Thursday after police spent weeks looking for a person who exposed himself to a cashier in St. Tammany Parish.

The Covington Police Department said Bryan Paul Guillerman was booked on an obscenity charge related to the incident at a Big Lots on US 190. According to police, Guillerman walked up to a cashier with his genitals exposed and tried to pay for a drink. 

Officers first began investigating the crime May 17 and shared surveillance images from the store in hope of identifying a suspect. The department later issued an arrest warrant for Guillerman, who turned himself in Thursday morning. 

Guillerman is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

