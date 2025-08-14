Man allegedly struck telephone pole, fled police after leading law enforcement on multi-parish chase

BATON ROUGE - Police and state troopers arrested a man who allegedly led them on a multi-parish chase before crashing into a telephone pole in a neighborhood early Thursday morning.

State troopers said they tried to perform a traffic stop with the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Eric Coleman, on I-10 in Ascension Parish. Coleman sped away, going over 100 mph and allegedly committing numerous traffic violations, before entering residential areas in Baton Rouge and crashing into a telephone pole.

Coleman got out of the car and tried to run but was taken into custody with the help of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

No one was injured.