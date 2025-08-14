91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man allegedly struck telephone pole, fled police after leading law enforcement on multi-parish chase

2 hours 15 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, August 14 2025 Aug 14, 2025 August 14, 2025 9:13 AM August 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police and state troopers arrested a man who allegedly led them on a multi-parish chase before crashing into a telephone pole in a neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

State troopers said they tried to perform a traffic stop with the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Eric Coleman, on I-10 in Ascension Parish. Coleman sped away, going over 100 mph and allegedly committing numerous traffic violations, before entering residential areas in Baton Rouge and crashing into a telephone pole. 

Coleman got out of the car and tried to run but was taken into custody with the help of the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Trending News

No one was injured. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days