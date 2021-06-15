91°
Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly stabbed his brother to death during fight over drugs
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly murdered his brother during an argument over illicit drugs in Ascension Parish.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the killing happened around in the area of W Second Street and Pine Street in Donaldsonville.
Around 1 a.m., deputies said they received a walk-in complaint from 44-year-old Christopher Brooks, who said he got into a deadly confrontation with his brother, 31-year-old Frank Brooks IV. Brooks told deputies he and his brother were fighting over synthetic marijuana, also known as "mojo," when he grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother six times.
Christopher Brooks was taken into custody and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Emotional Paul Mainieri reads notes left behind by fans at Alex Box...
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year