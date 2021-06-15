Man allegedly stabbed his brother to death during fight over drugs

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly murdered his brother during an argument over illicit drugs in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the killing happened around in the area of W Second Street and Pine Street in Donaldsonville.

Around 1 a.m., deputies said they received a walk-in complaint from 44-year-old Christopher Brooks, who said he got into a deadly confrontation with his brother, 31-year-old Frank Brooks IV. Brooks told deputies he and his brother were fighting over synthetic marijuana, also known as "mojo," when he grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother six times.

Christopher Brooks was taken into custody and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.