Man allegedly shot fleeing girlfriend after beating her, stealing her truck

BATON ROUGE - A man with a history of domestic violence arrests is accused of shooting a woman multiple times after he allegedly beat her and stole her truck.

Keandre Washington, 39, was arrested Sunday on a slew of charges related to the Jan. 30 attack.

Arrest records said the victim was at Washington's home when he accused her of having an affair and lashed out. The victim said Washington punched her multiple times before she fled in her truck.

Sometime later, Washington asked the woman to come back so he could get his work clothes out of her vehicle. When she returned, Washington attacked again, allegedly striking her several times with a metal rod.

Police said Washington then jumped in the woman's truck and took off as the victim got in to stop him. At one point, Washington reportedly kicked the woman, causing her to dangle from the truck as it made its way down Monet Drive.

Arrest documents said the woman was able to pull herself back into the truck and grab her pocketknife from the dashboard. Washington then pulled a handgun from his waistband, prompting the victim to jump out of the vehicle.

Officers believe Washington fired multiple shots at the victim as she ran back toward her apartment, striking her twice in the leg.

Police later reviewed surveillance video showing Washington hitting the victim with a board, as well as picking up a tricycle and striking her in the head with it.

Washington was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, domestic abuse battery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated battery. A police reported noted that Washington has an extensive criminal history, including multiple pending domestic abuse cases.