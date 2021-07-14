90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man allegedly set fire to his girlfriend and 5-year-old nephew

Wednesday, July 14 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

FRANKLIN - Police arrested a man after he allegedly set fire to his girlfriend and 5-year-old nephew following a break-up.

Centerville Volunteer Fire Company was called to Prarie Road in Franklin for a mobile home fire July 13 around 8 p.m. Firefighters found a woman and 5-year-old standing outside with significant burns.

Both were rushed to hospitals where the boy was pronounced dead, and the woman remains in critical condition.

Firefighters said Derwin Hamilton, 49, was also standing outside with burn injuries. St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's Office took Hamilton into custody.

Fire officials said Hamilton and his girlfriend were arguing about breaking up when he started to pour flammable liquid on her and the child and then set them on fire.

Deputies said Hamilton admitted to the crime. He was booked on one count of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

