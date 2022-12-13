Man allegedly sent woman's nude photo to several LSU professors, BR police chief

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for allegedly sending a woman's nude photograph to several people without permission, including multiple professors at LSU and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.

Police arrested Andre Boudreaux, 25, Monday in an investigation into his sending a nude photo to the professors and chief of police without the permission of the woman in the photo. The victim told investigators she and Boudreaux dated for three years and had broken up in June of 2021. After their break-up, Boudreaux reportedly began stalking and harassing the woman and threatened to share the nude photograph, a photo only Boudreaux had access to, according to the victim.

In July of 2021, Boudreaux was arrested for stalking, but on March 15, 2022, he removed his ankle monitor and fled to Las Vegas, and that same month he began sending the photograph to several of the victim's professors at LSU. On September 23, the picture was sent to Murphy Paul.

Additionally, the email he sent the photo from was fake, created to look like it belonged to Paul's neighbor and the woman's father, according to arrest documents.

The woman's father also said there had been "reoccurring circumstances" of Boudreaux using fake email accounts with his information to distribute the victim's nude images without her permission.

According to arrest documents, due to the fact that Boudreaux was the only person with access to the photo and his repeated threats made to the victim to share it, Boudreaux was arrested Monday on one felony count of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.