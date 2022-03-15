Man allegedly robbed pregnant woman at gunpoint in her garage

BATON ROUGE - A suspected armed robber was arrested Monday after he allegedly ambushed a pregnant woman at her home off Highland Road as she was leaving for work.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the attack happened in October on Pecan Shadows Drive. Investigators said the victim was getting into her vehicle when a man entered her garage and put a gun to her head.

The woman ran back inside her home as the gunman was rummaging through her purse. When she checked the garage a few minutes later, her vehicle was gone.

Investigators eventually identified the robber as 20-year-old Joseph Green, who was also suspected of committing several burglaries in the same area.

Green was booked into jail Monday on a charge of armed robbery.