Man allegedly exposed himself to teenage girl walking to school

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly offered cash to a 16-year-old girl in exchange for sexual favors and then exposed himself to the teen as she was walking to school Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Jakobi Givens pulled up alongside the girl on Browning Drive and asked if she wanted $200 in exchange for sex.

The victim told officers when she said no, Givens exposed himself.

Givens was booked on charges of obscenity and indecent behavior with a juvenile.