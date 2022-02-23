74°
Man allegedly exposed himself to teenage girl walking to school

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly offered cash to a 16-year-old girl in exchange for sexual favors and then exposed himself to the teen as she was walking to school Tuesday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Jakobi Givens pulled up alongside the girl on Browning Drive and asked if she wanted $200 in exchange for sex. 

The victim told officers when she said no, Givens exposed himself. 

Givens was booked on charges of obscenity and indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

