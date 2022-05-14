Man allegedly chased vehicle, shot at driver for over four miles through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted murder Saturday after initiating a vehicle chase and shooting at the other driver from W Lakeshore Drive to I-110 North in 2020.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Marquis Lamarreon Square, 27, was arrested Saturday, over two years after the chase on May 5, 2020.

In 2020, Square allegedly started shooting at someone's SUV as they were driving away from him in the 4000 block of W Lakeshore Drive, according to police. He then got into his vehicle and chased the victim for over four miles, shooting at the vehicle until the victim got away at the Chippewa Street exit on I-110 North.

The victim told police he couldn't count how many times he was shot at, but his vehicle was struck by gunfire five to six times.

Police said Square's criminal history confirms he is a convicted felon, following a simple robbery charge on August 6, 2015.

Square was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Saturday on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and felon in possession of a firearm.