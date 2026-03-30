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1 dead following fatal shooting on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on St. Gerard Avenue on Friday.
According to the department, the shooting occurred around 7:44 p.m. in the 5900 block of St. Gerard Avenue, killing 45-year-old Terry Huggins.
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Huggins was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
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