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1 dead following fatal shooting on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge

2 hours 37 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 10:29 AM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on St. Gerard Avenue on Friday.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 7:44 p.m. in the 5900 block of St. Gerard Avenue, killing 45-year-old Terry Huggins. 

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Huggins was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

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