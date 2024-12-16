72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man allegedly broke into car dealership, stole Range Rover

By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Officers are searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video breaking into a car dealership and stealing one of the cars. 

The Hammond Police Department was called to Carvana on Hipark Boulevard Dec. 11 for a burglary that happened the previous night. Surveillance footage showed a man entered the business and removed several sets of keys for vehicles on the lot. He then used one of the sets to drive away in a 2016 Range Rover. 

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5739.

