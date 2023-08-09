Man allegedly breaks into girlfriend's house, beats her with baseball bat

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into his girlfriend's home and began looking through her cell phone before battering her with a baseball bat.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the home on Forest Oaks Court on July 20. The victim was there and was taken to a hospital for multiple blunt force injuries to her face and head.

Once at the hospital, the victim told officers she was getting ready for work when her boyfriend, Marlon Spurlock, 36, broke into her home. She said Spurlock does not live at her home and did not have permission to be there. Spurlock reportedly took her phone from her and began looking through it before taking a baseball bat and hitting her multiple times with it.

The victim was able to positively identify Spurlock as the man who had beaten her.

He was arrested for home invasion and aggravated second-degree battery on August 3, but was released the next day on a $4,000 bond. Jail records indicated he was booked Tuesday for the same charges and has not been released. It was unclear whether the second booking was relative to the same incident.