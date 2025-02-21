50°
Man accused of stealing gas in Ethel booked on vehicle theft charges in Jackson
JACKSON, La. — A man accused of stealing gas in Ethel was booked on additional charges related to two vehicle thefts.
Justin Neely, 33, is accused of stealing a Polaris ATV and a truck, the Jackson Marshals Office said Friday.
Neely allegedly stole the vehicles and dumped the truck in Mississippi before leading marshals to retrieve it. The ATV was also recovered.
Neely had previously been booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail for stealing $167 worth of gas at an Ethel gas station.
