Man accused of soliciting, selling nude photos of teen arrested

2 hours 39 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 7:04 PM June 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Shawn Jackson

PORT ALLEN - A Shreveport man accused of posing as a high school student to solicit nude photos from a West Baton Rouge Parish teen was arrested, officials said. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Kwamaine J. McGee from Shreveport was posing as a high school student on social media. He received nude photos and videos from a 15-year-old girl from West Baton Rouge Parish, which he sold on a different social media outlet.

An arrest warrant was signed in West Baton Rouge Parish and executed by Shreveport police. McGee was arrested on 12 counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond has been set at $200,000. 

