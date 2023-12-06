Man accused of shooting tow truck owner in dispute over property

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting the owner of a local towing company in a dispute over property inside a towed vehicle.

According to court records, Kristopher Saevon Alphonse Chapman, 21, is being sought on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.

The incident began when Chapman and a woman identified in those documents as "J.G." arrived at Regional Towing, in the 8000 block of Airline Highway, Tuesday afternoon.

The duo were attempting to retrieve items from a vehicle that had been towed at the request of Baker Police, when Chapman was reportedly driving it without proper insurance.

Police reports identify J.G. as the owner of the vehicle, but also note that it was not registered to either her or to Chapman. For that reason, the victim did not allow either to retrieve items inside the vehicle.

The victim reportedly explained that documentation would be needed for the towing company to release any property.

"At this time, the Defendant became angry that he couldn't access the vehicle and began causing a disturbance in the business," documents note.

The victim attempted to "physically remove" Chapman, and a witness said a gunshot could be heard shortly thereafter.

Chapman and J.G. left the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Video recordings show the couple arriving in a silver older model Honda Pilot. The recordings captured the shooting incident, along with the duo driving off in the Honda afterward.

Detectives interviewed the victim, who is recovering at a hospital.

Chapman has an arrest history that includes charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm and other weapons counts.