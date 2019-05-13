Man accused of shooting one, attacking another

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a man following a shooting that happened at the beginning of the year.

On January 24, 2019, officers responded to an incident on Evangeline Street. According to the arrest report, one victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chin.

During the investigation, authorities learned the victim and the suspect had gotten into a fight in the kitchen area of the home. The suspect was identified as Rashad Riley.

At some point, Riley allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it towards the victim. As the victim attempted to flee the scene, Riley fired one shot hitting the victim in the chin.

Riley is also accused of attacking a second person and smashing the rear window of a car at the scene.

He is facing multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and simple criminal damage to property.