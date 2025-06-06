Man accused of setting fire to house while ex-girlfriend was still inside arrested in Hammond

HAMMOND — A Hammond man accused of setting fire to a home while his ex-girlfriend and another person were inside was arrested by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Kirk Anslem, 36, was arrested after allegedly lighting a fire on the porch of a Marie Drive house while two women, including his ex-girlfriend, were still in the home Wednesday evening.

According to Tangipahoa Parish deputies, the two women got out of the home safely.

Anslem then ran from the scene and led deputies on a pursuit. At the end of a 12-hour manhunt, the TPSO took Anslem into custody near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond.

He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of attempted murder, as well as one count each of aggravated arson and cyberstalking. Anslem also faces domestic abuse-aggravated battery, resisting an officer and an outstanding failure to appear warrant.