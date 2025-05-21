74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint on South Acadian Thruway arrested as fugitive

3 hours 21 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 12:25 PM May 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on South Acadian Thruway in April was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Anthony Maggitt, 34, allegedly held a woman at gunpoint while she was in her car on South Acadian near I-10 on April 13, Baton Rouge Police said. Police added that Maggitt forced the woman into his car and took her keys, cash, purse and phone before leaving.

Maggitt was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force as a fugitive on May 16.

On Tuesday, he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and access device fraud charges.

Trending News

He was previously arrested for burglary, battery and robbery charges, among others, police said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days