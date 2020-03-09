Man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE- An 18-year-old man has been arrested for second-degree rape.

On Sunday, March 8, deputies responded to a complaint about the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The victim was briefly interviewed at a local hospital where she told deputies that Nelshon Williams allegedly committed the crime.

According to an arrest report, Williams waited until the victim's mother left the house and confronted her. The girl told deputies that Williams accused her of wearing his underwear and pushed her onto a bed. He then allegedly tried to forcibly have sex with the victim.

Arrest records say Williams touched the victim's genitalia, but she managed to escape after telling him to stop multiple times.

Williams was placed in an unmarked EBRSO unit and while waiting to be transferred to a marked vehicle, he fled the scene. The suspect was captured and transported to EBRSO Headquarters shortly after where he refused to give a statement without the presence of an attorney.

Nelshon Williams has been charged with second-degree rape and simple escape.

He is currently being held at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.