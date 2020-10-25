Man accused of punching woman holding baby at meat market

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff’s deputies in East Baton Rouge Parish arrested a man after he was accused of pushing a woman holding his infant child into a door frame repeatedly.

29-year-old Carl Robertson was booked at the EBRSO Gardere Substation on charges of second offense domestic abuse battery and cruelty to a juvenile.

The victim told investigators that she was outside the Gardere Meat Market when she was approached and physically assaulted by Robertson. When the assault happened, the woman said she was holding the couple’s infant child. During the attack, the victim said Robertson hit her in the face with a closed fist.

Deputies said the victim ran into the store in an attempt to get away from her assailant, but he followed her inside and continued the assault. The victim went on to say that Robertson pushed her into a doorframe at the store several times as she shouted for people inside to call the police.

EBRSO reported the man fled the store and walked to his residence which was located near the scene. The victim told investigators that she and Robertson had lived together within the past five years and the infant victim was Robertson's child.



Deputies said they examined the victim but could not locate marks that indicated the assault at the time of initial contact with her. However, security video from the meat market did confirm the victim’s account of the domestic battery.