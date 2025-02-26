Man accused of pulling handgun on student at BRCC arrested by police

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of threatening someone with a gun on Baton Rouge Community College's campus was arrested by police.

Jon'Shawn Moore, 19, allegedly brought a handgun onto BRCC's Mid-City campus on Tuesday and held another student at gunpoint after an argument.

Arrest records say that Moore was arguing with another student in the game room of the school's student center. After the two left for the cafeteria, police said that Moore pulled the gun from his waistband and threatened the other student.

"The victim stated that he feared for his life," Baton Rouge Police said.

Moore later told police that he pulled out the gun because he feared the alleged victim would harm him.

Moore was arrested on aggravated assault with a firearm and violation of a firearm-free zone charges.