Man accused of New Year's Eve shooting that injured 2-year-old pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting a 2-year-old girl on New Year's Eve pleaded not guilty to all charges he faces at a court appearence on Thursday.

Landrick Ruffin Jr., 27, faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that happened along 79th Avenue during the afternoon of New Year's Eve in 2025.

Ruffin is accused of shooting the toddler's mother's car, and police say the mom believed Ruffin's car was stolen, leading to a confrontation. Officers tell WBRZ that this was not the case.

Ruffin was denied bond in January. His bond conditions could be set at his next court appearence on May 27.