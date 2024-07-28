Man accused of murdering Southern student extradited to Mississippi

WOODVILLE, Miss. - A man accused of being one of three people to murder a Southern student was extradited to Mississippi, according to officials.

Derek Terrell Hollins Jr., 21, faces first-degree murder charges in Wilkinson County, while he was arrested for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in West Feliciana Parish. He was arrested alongside Calajia Jack, 20, and Allyah Martin, 21, for the murder of Steven Harris.

The presumed body of Harris, who went missing on July 17, was recovered Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said that his office found evidence that the trio of suspects conspired to lure Harris to Mississippi and kill him.

One of the suspects, Martin, was dating Harris and had a child with him.

The family started a GoFundMe for offsetting funeral costs and helping the family raise Harris' son. That link can be accessed here.