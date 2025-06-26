92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of killing ex outside OLOL formally charged in murder

42 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 1:37 PM June 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing his former domestic partner outside of Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in March has formally been charged in her murder Thursday.

Roland Domino, 60, was indicted for second-degree murder for the killing of 58-year-old hospital employee Patricia Jackson, who was shot and killed March 19.

Arrest records say that Domino and Jackson, who had two children together, began arguing in the parking lot of OLOL after Domino allegedly arrived at the hospital to fill out a job application. Witnesses then say that Domino shot and killed Jackson.

Later that night, Baton Rouge Police found Domino walking on top of the Mississippi River Bridge with a gun. After noticing officers, Domino tried to take his own life, after which police took him into custody.

Trending News

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He is due back in court on July 7 for a bond review.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days