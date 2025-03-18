Man accused of having 400 pieces of child pornography arrested by deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man accused of nearly 400 counts of possession of child pornography was arrested, deputies said Tuesday.

Eduardo Edenilson Cuatro Pineda, 32, was arrested after deputies found 399 pieces of child sexual abuse material along with a stolen gun.

Livingston Parish deputies were first tipped off to Pineda's alleged possession of child porn in December by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Pineda's Denham Springs home was eventually raided and they found hundreds of videos and photos on his devices.