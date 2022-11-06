Man accused of breaking into Target security cages, stealing more than $1,500 in tools, other goods

75°
4 hours 41 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, November 06 2022 Nov 6, 2022 November 06, 2022 3:06 PM November 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Friday after allegedly breaking into security cages and stealing more than $1,500 worth of tools and other goods from Target earlier this year.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jacob Barnaba, 26, was arrested after stealing from the Target on Millerville Road on Feb. 4, 2022.

Deputies said Barnaba entered the store that evening and headed toward the tool department. There, he allegedly turned the surveillance cameras away from him, grabbed a wrench and broke through the security cages.

He put more than $1,000 worth of tools in his cart, along with $40.94 worth of paper towels. Barnaba then walked out of the store, tripping the alarm system, and left in an unknown vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the total value of stolen items was $1,554.92, and the damage to the security cages cost Target $1,200 in repairs.

Friday, Barnaba was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple criminal damage to property and theft. Jail records show he was released later that day on a $10,000 bond.

