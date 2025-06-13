Man accused of 2024 armed robbery, home invasion, attempted burglary booked into EBR Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE — A man wanted on attempted burglary, armed robbery and home invasion charges from 2024 was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison earlier this week.

Braelin Whitfield was booked on two separate outstanding warrants Thursday: one for an attempted vehicle burglary in October and another for a home invasion and armed robbery in November.

On Oct. 20, 2024, Whitfield is accused of trying to break into multiple cars on Glen Oaks Drive. He was identified from surveillance footage and then arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office the same night on two counts of attempted burglary.

On Nov. 24, Whitfield allegedly broke into an apartment on North Third Street before firing a gun while making demands of the home's occupant. The intruder stole the victim's car and later crashed into a fence on Chippewa Street.

He then ran, Baton Rouge Police said. DNA analysis from blood samples in the car identified Whitfield.

Seven months later, Whitfield was arrested as a fugitive by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on armed robbery, theft of a firearm, home invasion, illegal use of weapons and attempted burglary charges.

Police noted that Whitfield has previously been arrested for theft, domestic battery and burglary.