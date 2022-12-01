Man, 70, arrested for sunbathing naked on roof of St. Mary home, police say

FRANKLIN - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon when police found him sunbathing naked on the roof of a home in St. Mary Parish.

The Franklin Police Department said it received a call about the nude sunbather shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived to find 70-year-old Lee Segura on top of a residence.

Segura was arrested and booked that night into the St. Mary Parish Jail on obscenity charges.