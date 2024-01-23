Man, 68, injured during cold snap house fire dies from injuries, BR fire officials say

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge fire officials said Tuesday that a 68-year-old man injured during a fire started by a space heater last week has died of his injuries.

Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill said Jesse Allen died Tuesday after being found in a home at 5447 Byron St. on Jan. 16. The fire broke out while Baton Rouge suffered through temperature readings in the teens and low 20s.

"Regrettably, the occupant who suffered second- and third-degree burns during the incident has passed away today due to their injuries," Hill said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss."

After the fire, investigators said a space heater too close to flammable material started the blaze. Eight others in the home were displaced.

The home was about a block from the intersection of Evangeline Street and McClelland Drive. When crews arrived, they found eight of the house's nine residents outside and had to enter the home to find Allen.