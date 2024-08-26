82°
Latest Weather Blog
Man, 5-year-old girl die in St. Gabriel wreck
ST. GABRIEL - A man and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a single-car wreck along Highway 30 on Monday afternoon.
St. Gabriel Police Department said the wreck happened just before 4 p.m. in front of MSA East Academy near Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive.
Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Zachary, died at the scene. The passenger, a 5-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital where she passed away.
The girl was a student at East Iberville Elementary School. School staff says there will be grief counselors on campus Tuesday.
Trending News
Police did not release details about the wreck. Names of the deceased were not available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Educator says teachers need to be better prepared for real-life scenarios after...
-
Mom asks for policy change after school bus transfer trouble
-
Security director for EBR schools discusses safety policies after guns were found...
-
State Police will investigate Elayn Hunt misconduct allegations following WBRZ Investigative Unit...
-
2une In Previews: Economic impact of Super Bowl in New Orleans