90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mall of Louisiana store sold as part of nearly-$1 billion deal

3 hours 44 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, July 31 2025 Jul 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 9:32 AM July 31, 2025 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One of the biggest stores in the Mall of Louisiana has been bought out as part of a $1 billion deal, according to The Advocate

A Boston-based equity firm and affiliate of Onyx Partners is set to close on 119 JCPenney stores, including the location inside the Mall of Louisiana. 

The deal cost $947 million. 

Trending News

It's not immediately clear what Onyx will do with the stores. The Baton Rouge store is the only Louisiana location among the 119 stores purchased.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days