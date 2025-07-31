90°
Latest Weather Blog
Mall of Louisiana store sold as part of nearly-$1 billion deal
BATON ROUGE - One of the biggest stores in the Mall of Louisiana has been bought out as part of a $1 billion deal, according to The Advocate.
A Boston-based equity firm and affiliate of Onyx Partners is set to close on 119 JCPenney stores, including the location inside the Mall of Louisiana.
The deal cost $947 million.
Trending News
It's not immediately clear what Onyx will do with the stores. The Baton Rouge store is the only Louisiana location among the 119 stores purchased.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Spam Fried Rice
-
2une In Previews: A workshop to set children up for success
-
Trump announces 25% tariff on India and unspecified penalties for buying Russian...
-
Baton Rouge Police searching for man accused of stealing from Evangeline Street...
-
FranU announces $2 million renovation of healthcare building
Sports Video
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
LSU starts fall camp Wednesday