Mall of Louisiana store sold as part of nearly-$1 billion deal

BATON ROUGE - One of the biggest stores in the Mall of Louisiana has been bought out as part of a $1 billion deal, according to The Advocate.

A Boston-based equity firm and affiliate of Onyx Partners is set to close on 119 JCPenney stores, including the location inside the Mall of Louisiana.

The deal cost $947 million.

It's not immediately clear what Onyx will do with the stores. The Baton Rouge store is the only Louisiana location among the 119 stores purchased.